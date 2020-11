Please note the following airline schedule for American Airlines, British Airways and WinAir for November 2020 ONLY:

AA MIA-SKB 318

Saturday 7th November, 2020

Saturday 14th November, 2020

Wednesday 18th November, 2020

Saturday 21st November, 2020

Sunday 22nd November, 2020

Wednesday 25th November, 2020

Saturday 28th November, 2020

Sunday 29th November, 2020

*Cancelled: BA 2157 LGW-SKB/BA 2256 SKB-LGW

WinAir WM-303 SXM-SKB/WM-304 SKB-SXM

Saturday 14th November, 2020

Saturday 21st November, 2020

Saturday 28th November, 2020

Seaborne/Silver Airways- BB 4180 SJU-SKB/ BB4187 SKB-SJU

Saturday 7th November, 2020

Saturday 14th November, 2020

Saturday 21st November, 2020

Saturday 28th November, 2020

NB: As airlines update their schedules the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will update accordingly. Please note airlift schedules are subject to change.

#