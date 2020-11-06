BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, 28th October 2020 — In a rewarding ceremony, ten new students were inducted into the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Award funded by the Social Security Board. This year marked the 37th instalment since inception in 1983.

The following Students from the various public high schools across the Federation were awarded on Tuesday 27th October, 2020 at the Social Security Headquarters in Basseterre, in the presence of Minister of Social Security, Hon. Eugene Hamilton; Minister of Education, Hon. Jonel Powell; Permanent Secretary of Education Mr. William Hodge, Education representatives, parents and well-wishers amongst others.

Adamina Kelly Basseterre High School Josiah Davis Cayon High School Jhavean Liburd Charlestown Secondary School Jhonique Williams Charles E. Mills High School Aniya Liburd Gingerland Secondary School Rozelle Morris Saddlers Secondary School De’Journcia Williams Verchilds High School Kahlia Collins Washington Archibald High School Tejuan Webbe Charles E. Mills High School (one-time assistance) Shylyn Michael Saddlers Secondary School (one-time assistance)

The ceremony commenced with the National Anthem and invocation followed by Welcome Remarks delivered by the new Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, Board Member, Ms. Jenifer Williams who welcomed the students into the scholarship program and applauded their hard work that resulted in their selection. Ms. Williams took the opportunity to highlight the theme for this year’s induction by imploring the students to ‘Never Give Up’ no matter how daunting the challenges that lie ahead. She encouraged them to stay focused with their minds fixed on the end goal.

Following Ms. Williams’ remarks, Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Social Security et al, spoke of the institution’s commitment to education and his government’s commitment to excellence. The Honourable Minister gave a historic overview of the scholarship award and noted that over $2 million to date has been invested in education through the scholarship offerings that include the Susana Lee High School Scholarship, The Robert Manning University Scholarship and the Stanley Amory Technical Assistance award.

Most importantly, the Minister assured the students that he will ensure that the Committee has the necessary resources to foster the highest level of productivity from the students and that they are valued as a priority as he values each child selected.

Alum, Mr. Miguel Thomas, the newly appointed Principal of the Verchilds High School delivered a fitting feature address that involved participation from the new awardees. His unorthodox approach to deliver his message using the illustration of various pathways along the road of life and education was well received not only by the students but by all in attendance. The former scholarship recipient, Mr. Thomas certainly left an indelible impression through his presentation.

The afternoon was filled with renditions in song and poetry focused around the theme ‘Never Give Up’. Musician Jermaine James belted out a fitting melody that encouraged the students to go beyond the difficult while Fifth Form Graduate Ms. Charlyn Myers recited a poem entitled ‘Don’t Quit’

New inductee, Ms. Kahlia Collins of the Washington Archibald High School expressed appreciation to the Board and to her parents for their belief in her potential as she aims to become a Lawyer. Similarly, Ms. Zanique Williams, now a CFBC Year 1 student thanked the Board for their commitment to her education even now as she is closer to her goal of becoming an architect.

The Certificates of Induction to the new awardees were presented by Mr. Antonio Maynard, Director of Social Security whereas Chairman of the Social Security Board, Mr. Ernest Pistana presented certificates to the graduates who recently completed High School.

The symbolic signing of the Commitment Agreement was completed by the parents/guardians of the awardees who agreed to support their child/ward’s learning.

Mr. Walwyn Chiverton, Manager, Benefits Department delivered the Vote of Thanks being sure to underscore the work of all involved in getting the new inductees and graduates to their place of reward at the ceremony.

The program was chaired by Ms. Kamilah Lawrence, Public Relations Manager.

Congratulations are in order to the Board’s High School Scholars for recording the following CSEC passes:

Zanique Williams Charlestown Secondary School

11 subjects, 5 Grade One passes

Fiquesha Garnette Verchilds High School

10 subjects, 5 Grade One passes

Charlyn Myers Gingerland Secondary School

10 subjects, 4 Grade One passes

Sabrina Narain Washington Archibald High 9 subjects, 4 Grade One passes Shomar Bowry Saddlers Secondary School 9 subjects, 3 Grade One passes Wrenzanae Thomas Cayon High School 8 subjects, 2 Grade One passes

J’Simba Mitchum Cayon High School

8 subjects, 1 Grade One pass Jaquan Clarke Charlestown Secondary School 8 subjects, 1 Grade One pass Steve Vern Walters Jr Gingerland Secondary School 7 subjects, 1 Grade One pass Shaniah Flemming Basseterre High School 6 subjects Raziq Charles Cayon High School 4 subjects, 1 Grade One pass

Since 1983, the Social Security Board has offered High School Scholarships to students with great potential who with the necessary support are assisted to attain their educational goals. The Alumni now stands at 222.

###

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Kamilah Lawrence, Public Relations Manager, St. Christopher & Nevis Social Security Board

Phone: 869 465 2535 ext 2604