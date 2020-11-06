On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority and the COVID-19 Task Force, WE URGE ALL Nationals and Residents to adhere to all Heath and Safety Protocols, to protect our Nationals and Residents.

We have to mitigate the risk of the number of COVID-19 cases and not have community spread. To achieve this we need everyone to play their part, taking personal responsibility for our own safety.

We encourage you to:

Wear your masks and properly.

Sanitize or wash your hands regularly.

Adhere to physical distancing requirements.

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant said the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis has done its best to prepare for the reopening of our borders safely.

“We are happy to welcome our visitors to our twin-island paradise, and our citizens and residents back home,” Minister Grant said. “It is now up to all of us to comply, to ensure the health and safety of the Federation.”

On Saturday October 31st 2020, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis officially reopened its borders to commercial flights, the first of which is American Airlines, scheduled to arrive (Saturday 7th Nov. 2020).