Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has today recognised Telca Wallace, representing St Kitts and Nevis, as the 161st Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service coordinating the COVID-19 response for the Red Cross Society.

Telca is the disaster coordinator for the Red Cross Society and has led their COVID-19 response in St Kitts and Nevis, including the donation of PPE to front line workers. She is also a volunteer manager for St Mary’s Biosphere Reserve, working to preserve the island’s biological diversity, and Chair of the local chapter of Caribbean Women in Leadership Institute which aims to increase women’s political participation and leadership.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week. By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Commonwealth Point of Light, Telca Wallace said:

“Having grown up in poverty like many of the single parent families of my time, I have always been grateful for the many persons who assisted my family. As a result, service and volunteerism have been integral parts of my life and it has been an honour for me to assist wherever and however I can. In my opinion, there is no greater calling than assisting humanity and I appreciate the experience and knowledge that I have gained over the years doing such.

I am honoured and humbled to be the recipient of this distinction of the Commonwealth Points of Light award for St Kitts and Nevis. I accept this award in honour of my grandmother Ellen Jeffers, my children Jervique and Shai, my granddaughter Dagenais and my husband Col. Patrick Wallace. I also share the honour of this award with all the persons who have worked with me on many endeavours for the social enhancement of our Federation and further afield.”

Janet Douglas CMG, British High Commissioner to Barbados, and non-resident High Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines said:

“I am delighted that Telca has been chosen by Her Majesty The Queen as St Kitts and Nevis’ latest Commonwealth Point of Light. Telca has made an outstanding contribution in her role as disaster coordinator for the St Kitts-Nevis Red Cross Society, leading their COVID-19 response and providing vital services to those greatest in need. Her work to preserve the twin islands’ biological diversity and increase women’s political participation – sets a collective example of how we can make a difference to our communities through volunteering.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT THE COMMONWEALTH POINTS OF LIGHT AWARD

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers every day of the week – people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

Points of Light began in America under President George H. W. Bush and today over 6,000 US Points of Light have been recognised. The scheme has the support of all living US Presidents.

Since 2014 the UK Prime Minister has been recognising a daily Point of Light from the UK, with over 1,500 volunteers now recognised.

Commonwealth Points of Light is a continuation of this programme with a special series of awards recognising inspirational volunteers throughout the Commonwealth, coinciding with the UK being the Commonwealth’s Chair-in-Office of for the next two years. One volunteer from each of the 54 Commonwealth countries was recognised in the days leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April 2018. Following the success of this programme, Her Majesty The Queen decided to continue this work and award one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

More information, including details of other Commonwealth Points of Light recipients, can be found on the website: www.pointsoflight.gov.uk

About the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

In April 2018 the UK hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where leaders from across the Commonwealth gathered in London and Windsor. With the theme of ‘Towards a Common Future’ they will work to create a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion citizens, particularly its young people.

