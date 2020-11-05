The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in its efforts to further promote the good and responsible use of energy is using CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) to do so under the theme “A Resilient Community, Energy at the Center.”

CARICOM Energy Month is an annual CARICOM event that aims to increase awareness about energy matters, given the critical role of energy to economic and social development.

Energy Officer in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Yvan McPhail, said during SKELEC Power Talk on November 4 at ZIZ that Energy Month “has the sole purpose of promoting the good responsible use of energy and also acquiring energy from healthy and sustainable sources.”

Mr. McPhail said that this healthy and sustainable energy is energy generated either geothermally, from the sun or the wind.

He stated as well that “most of the world relies on fossil fuels for energy which has to go through a process of turning chemical energy to electrical energy. During this process, certain substances are released into the atmosphere that cause unnatural heating of the earth and also have the effect that increases lung diseases.”

Additionally, he said that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is trying to decrease the use of fossil fuels as much as possible.

Corporate Communications Manager at SKELEC, Patrice Harris, also said that by decreasing the use of fossil fuels, St. Kitts and Nevis is contributing to helping the world in the fight against the negative impacts of climate change.