In order to celebrate Tourism Month 2020, a number of activities have been put in place, says Tourism Events Planning Manager within the Ministry of Tourism Allister Williams, during his appearance on “Working for You” on November 04.

He said that activities are geared towards highlighting some of the tourism developments, the vision for tourism in St. Kitts, and to encourage the general populace to do what it can to help to preserve and to protect the industry.

The month was kicked off with a church service on Sunday, November 01, at the Faith Tabernacle Church. Mr. Williams said this was to “give thanks for the industry thus far and for our plans as we reopen for the rebuilding of the industry.”

On Monday, November 02, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, gave an address to the nation. The minister focused on the reopening of the borders and what everyone can do collectively to mitigate against the effects of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Energy will be partnering to hold a Tourism and Energy Bar Hop. The Bar Hop will be held on November 07 at 9:00 a.m. starting at the Department of Energy’s office at Needsmust. They will be distributing bulbs and information. During the bar hop, the Ministry of Tourism will be focusing on its plastic-free initiative.

On Tuesday, November 10, there will be an Energize Socacise Session. This will also be in partnership with the Department of Energy. This will take place at the Flow Grounds at 5:00 p.m. with Mr. Bagnall.

There will be a Family Feud: Tourism Edition at Vibes Beach Bar on Wednesday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, November 14, there will be the Heart of St. Kitts Beach Clean-up. Wednesday, November 18, will be the Community Tourism Training Workshop.

There will also be an Unveiling of the Rails to Trails Signage on November 25. On Saturday, November 28, there will be a Hike and Lime from Station Street, Old Road, to Wingfield Heights. On Sunday, November 29, there will be a Tourism Tasting Showcase. More information on these events will be shared at a later date.

For the entire month of November, the Travel Approved Seal Training will be held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Interested persons are asked to call the Ministry of Tourism to register.