Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who recently left the twin-island federation to travel to a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state participating in the regional travel bubble have been assured that an accommodation will be made to defer the upfront cost of quarantine upon their return.

On Tuesday’s (November 03, 2020) edition of the syndicated television programme Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced the immediate withdrawal of the country from the travel bubble. This means that all incoming passengers will have to quarantine for 14-days in a government-designated facility, a brand hotel, or at home once they are able to meet the requirements. They will also have to take an RT-PCR test at the end of the quarantine period.

Quarantining at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI), which is a government-designated facility, is the most affordable option in St. Kitts, as it is subsidized by the government. The cost is US$500 for the 14-day period which equates to US$35 per day.

Dr. Harris responded to a question from a viewer who said that finding the money to pay for the quarantine upfront was a challenge as the individual originally left the Federation for a brief visit to Antigua. The viewer enquired about a payment plan.

“We certainly will be accommodating to that request,” Prime Minister Harris stated.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws said that persons travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis will need to fill out the travel form at www.travelform.gov.kn and submit a negative RT-PCR test result for COVID-19, three days before their arrival to St. Kitts and Nevis.

She noted that a case for an instalment payment plan can then be arranged to quarantine at the OTI in St. Kitts or the Pot Works in Nevis.