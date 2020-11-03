As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to learn how to live with the global pandemic, Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, assures the general public that the tourism sector will be re-built better.

Minister Grant highlighted this during his November 2nd Tourism Month 2020 address. Tourism Month is being celebrated in St. Kitts & Nevis from 1st – 30th November under the theme: Tourism – People, Product, Purpose #Planningforposterity.

“Saturday, October 31, was a momentous day for us. After 7 months of closure, our borders officially reopened, and we are once again welcoming visitors back to our shores,” he said.

“It was our collective adherence to the “All of Society Approach” that helped us flatten the curve and maintain one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the Caribbean with only 19 confirmed cases and no deaths, and it will take our collective cooperation to rebuild tourism,” said Minister Grant. “Our citizens have shown great resilience in the face of great adversity, especially our tourism stakeholders who have been challenged by this unprecedented event.”

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been educating the public about the importance of maintaining safe and healthy practices including mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and physical distancing,” he said.

He said that these simple, yet effective measures, have allowed us to keep our infection rate low and prevent community spread.

“Now as we are welcoming back tourists, it is critical that we maintain these practices to protect our own health, as well as that of our family members, neighbors, and the visitors who are choosing to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis because of our impeccable record,” Minister Grant added.