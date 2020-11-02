November is the month designated to celebrate the accomplishments and potential of young people in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister responsible for Youth, the Honourable Jonel Powell, kicked off this month’s celebration by addressing the nation on November 02, 2020. He shared that the theme, “Celebrating Youth Creativity, Innovation and Resilience” was aptly chosen as Youth Month allows the opportunity for persons to come together “whether physically, spiritually or symbolically, to recognize and celebrate the contributions and promise of our young people to nation-building.”

Activities for this year’s commemoration have been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Powell said a decision was made to forgo large gatherings given that the borders were reopened on October 31. As such, officials will employ a dual-modality approach to our activities, both face to face and virtual.

“Our hallmark activity, the 25 Most Remarkable Teen, will be held on November 19; however, due to the social distancing protocols, we had to forego its usual home of the National Parliament and use a temporary venue,” Minister Powell stated. “Other activities include a fun day for the differently-abled youths, a virtual series of youth entrepreneurial training, and a virtual Art Exhibition.”

The Minister of Youth added that the reduced calendar “is in no way a reflection of the government’s commitment to the celebration and empowerment of our youth, but rather a necessary measure to safeguard their health and safety as we collectively navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Honourable Powell assured the young people that they “matter and they belong.”

“So, don’t be afraid. Be focused, be determined, be hopeful, be empowered. Empower yourself with a solid education, whether skill-based or academic, then get out there and use that education to build a nation worthy of your boundless promise, creativity, innovation and resilience,” the minister said.