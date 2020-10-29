|STAY IN THE LOOP
|In this episode, Communications Officer at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms. Michelle Nurse presents a weekly news roundup of the latest from the Caribbean Community.
Highlights:
0:00:55 CXC INDEPENDENT REVIEW TEAM REPORT IN MODIFIED APPROACH BEST OPTION IN CIRCUMSTANCES; BETTER COMMUNICATION NEEDED
0:02:49 CONCERNS OVER VESSEL IN GULF OF PARIA MINIMAL RISK OF OIL SPILL
0:05:29 FOCUS ON STATISTICS
0:07:17 CARICOM-NEW ZEALAND RELATIONS
You can also follow our Social Media Platforms to stay in the loop.
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND HEOC EVALUATING RISKS OF PARTICIPATING IN THE CARICOM BUBBLE
Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 29, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis has the intention of participating in the CARICOM Bubble and...