In this episode, Communications Officer at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms. Michelle Nurse presents a weekly news roundup of the latest from the Caribbean Community.

Highlights:



0:00:55 CXC INDEPENDENT REVIEW TEAM REPORT IN MODIFIED APPROACH BEST OPTION IN CIRCUMSTANCES; BETTER COMMUNICATION NEEDED

0:02:49 CONCERNS OVER VESSEL IN GULF OF PARIA MINIMAL RISK OF OIL SPILL

0:05:29 FOCUS ON STATISTICS

STATISTICS CHAMPION CALLS FOR FUNDING FOR REGIONAL STRATEGY FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF STATISTICS

0:07:17 CARICOM-NEW ZEALAND RELATIONS

CARICOM SECRETARY-GENERAL CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER OF NEW ZEALAND ON ELECTORAL VICTORY

