Community Notice

The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development is seeking the assistance of the general public to lend support to field enumerators who will be conducting the Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise from November to December 2020.

The Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise seek to collect data on the number of households and persons residing in the various communities and provide an update of the housing stock throughout St. Kitts and Nevis. The information is also important to determine how the available resources could be adequately applied to undertake properly the full Population and Housing Census activities in 2021.