St. Kitts and Nevis has the intention of participating in the CARICOM Bubble and therefore has been monitoring what is happening in the eight participating territories, says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, speaking at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC)/Border Reopening Press Briefing on October 28.

The eight territories include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Montserrat.

Dr. Laws informed that Antigua and Barbuda, within the last 14 days, has reported 13 newly confirmed cases bringing its total to 124. Barbados reported 25 new cases within the past 14 days bringing its total to 233. Saint Lucia also has reported 34 new cases within the past 14 days bringing its total to 73.

The Chief Medical Officer stated that the Owen King Union Hospital in Saint Lucia is experiencing some challenges. Three employees tested positive and their outpatient services have been suspended for the next two weeks. Only emergency services will be performed.

The Ministry of Health in the Federation and the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) Committee is continuing to monitor the situation in the participating territories, said Dr. Laws.

“We are really looking out for the evidence of community transmission of COVID-19,” she said. “In essence, we are in the process of evaluating the risk of participating in the CARICOM Bubble.”