The Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, met with Taxis and tour Operators on Tuesday, October 27, to discuss the way forward with the borders reopening on October 31.

“The meeting… was a very important meeting because at that particular time we were able to put the position of the state of the industry to the Taxi and Tour Operators as it stands today,” Minister Grant said on the October 27 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.

Minister Grant said that several questions were raised by the operators.

“A big concern of them was that the prescribed protocols in terms of their vehicles require them to put either a Plexiglass or Velcro but I believe that at the end of the day… I think they were comfortable with that,” he said. “At the end of the meeting, the understanding was that what we have been doing over the last seven months is to ensure the safety of our citizens which is paramount,” he added.

He said that St. Kitts and Nevis as “a low-risk destination” will “add value to our tourism product.”

Members of the NEOC were also present at the meeting. According to Minister Grant, they were successful in communicating to the taxis and tour operators the “reasons for our in-depth approach to the matter of COVID-19.”