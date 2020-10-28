As Prepared for Delivery

My fellow citizens and residents, I am grateful for this opportunity to communicate with you another time on a matter of major concern and importance to all of us, to wit, the imminent opening of our country’s borders fully to travelers, be they from the region or beyond.

This is an historic moment. By utilizing an all of society approach, we as a people and country bonded together, put our best foot forward, confronted the COVID-19 pandemic and we survive to tell the story. It is an amazing success story that the smallest country in the hemisphere – St. Kitts and Nevis – has been the most successful in controlling COVID-19. Of all independent countries in the world, we have the lowest number of COVID-19 cases at 19. We have managed to avoid the community spread taking place in other countries. All cases are successfully recovered and thanks be to God we have no deaths so far.

We have to keep doing the sensible thing. Following the science. Complying with the protocols. We have to do the right thing. We must do all that we can to keep safe. Be careful not fearful. We do the right things and we leave the rest to our all-powerful God.

I want to record my deepest appreciation to our citizens and residents who very early on recognized the danger of COVID-19. You made the sacrifice as we closed our borders, imposed lockdowns, insisted on the wearing of masks, and you complied with the protocols for hand hygiene, social and physical distancing. Yes the majority of people are in agreement with the Government’s policies and are grateful that the Team Unity led administration has kept them safe.

We have implemented a stepwise approach, following the science, learning from others and adapting to meet our unique situation. We opened up gradually and carefully such sectors as agriculture and fisheries, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, construction, etc. Now we focus our efforts on revitalizing our hotel and restaurant sectors.

There are risks associated with opening up our borders. These risks however are manageable. We have been encouraged to wear masks for months. Let us make sure we do so especially after Saturday (October 31st, 2020) when a new influx of persons will come in from some high-risk areas such as the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Europe, and other Caribbean islands.

We are among the last to open up. We were among the first to close. You may ask why are we opening up when we have fought COVID-19 so well thus far? I can answer that question ‘Why are we opening up?’ in the following ways: