The guidelines for returning nationals and visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis have been well-publicized and include having a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result, 72 hours before the departure date.

The same testing requirement is necessary for all transiting passengers, Chief Immigration Officer Merclyn Hughes said on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

“In-Transit passengers, from within or outside of the [CARICOM Travel] Bubble without evidence of a valid negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test will be denied entry into St. Kitts-Nevis. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reserves the right to refuse any person who does not have a valid test result,” Ms. Hughes stated.

The Chief Immigration Officer shared the information while appearing on the weekly programme Leadership Matters – A Virtual Forum Series.

Ms. Hughes noted that face masks must be worn at all times by the transiting passengers at all ports of entry. They must also undergo a medical assessment which may include a medical check and interview by port health officials.

St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen its borders to regional and international travellers on October 31, 2020. The ports of entry that will be officially opened are the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport, Basseterre Sea Port, Christophe Harbour Marina, and Marina Telca in St. Kitts. The ports in Nevis that will reopen are the V. W. Amory International Airport and the Charlestown Sea Port.

Ms. Hughes added that the situation remains very fluid due to the many unknowns relating to the novel coronavirus. The Chief Immigration Officer encouraged all persons travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis to stay updated on local developments by regularly visiting www.covid19.gov.kn.