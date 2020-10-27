Details of Edu Nova Scholarship 2020
To receive the EduNova Scholarship for $5,000 Canadian dollars, a student must:
- Be a citizen of the country of the winning Ambassador;
- Demonstrate an acceptance letter from a Nova Scotia post-secondary institution, language school or K-12 program;
- Be a new student to a Nova Scotia institution;
- Register and maintain full-time student status at the selected institution throughout the use of the scholarship;
- The scholarship must be used before the 2022-2023 academic year.
The scholarship covers:
- Tuition in the amount of a one-time $5,000 allotment to any Nova Scotia K-12, language or postsecondary school.
How to redeem the scholarship:
- Students must send an email to natasha@edunova.ca and info@hcstkittsnevis.ca and include all of the following information:
- Acceptance letter from a Nova Scotia school
- Full name;
- Country and city of residence;
- Birthdate;
- Selected School and program;
- Date you will begin your studies;
- A Letter from the respective country’s Ambassador, High Commissioner or diplomatic representative to Canada.
- Once EduNova receives the above information in full, the CAD$5,000 scholarship will be directly transferred to the institution of choice for direct application against the student’s tuition fees.
- EduNova will provide a letter of confirmation to the student and embassy once the scholarship has been applied.
421 Besserer Street, Ottawa, ON K1N 6B9
Tel: 1 (613)518-2447 Fax: (613)695-2449 Email: info@hcstkittsnevis.ca