October 26th, 2020

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 26installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/ ) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Joining the Honourable Prime Minister on the panel and answering audience questions will be Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, who heads up the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), and Chief Immigration Officer, Ms. Merclyn Hughes, who heads up the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Task Force commissioned by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

The focus of discussion will be the reopening of the Federation’s border crossings this coming Saturday, October 31st.

The call-in numbers for Leadership Matters are 1(869) 466-2666, 662-8674, 767-4765 and 1(239) 645-4500. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp to (869) 661-5683.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum simulcasts on ZIZ Radio, Freedom FM, Sugar City FM, VON Radio and WINN FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, Leadership Matters is also available on ZIZ's Facebook and YouTube pages.

