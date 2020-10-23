Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 23, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Sun Island Clothes Limited has once again shown its support for the Explorers Clubs, but this time in a massive way. The Director of Sun Island Clothes Limited, Mr. Mahesh Nariani, this week announced that club members and their parents will receive discounts at many of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Nariani has been associated with the Explorers since the first club was formed by Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Joseph in June 2017. He was, therefore, quite pleased to formally establish this relationship with them on Wednesday, October 21, at a brief ceremony at the company’s head office in Basseterre.

The businesses involved in the initiative include Sun Island Clothes, the two Sun Pharmacy outlets and the Indo Carib outlets. Through this partnership, children and/or their parents who purchase items from any of these businesses, and who are wearing or present Explorers picture identification, will benefit from discounts on their purchases. Sun Island Clothes will also continue to make other donations to Explorers Clubs in order to assist the groups.

Mr. Nariani informed that his company thrives on being a good corporate citizen and said that, “Sun Island Clothes as a whole has been doing uniforms and so on for the Explorers and now this is one way of giving back also to the children. It isn’t always about taking, it is about giving back to the community as well. So as a good corporate citizen today, we are here trying to partner in some small measurer, in some small way with the Explorers in order to give back to the community.”

Inspector Isles-Joseph registered how pleased she was for the continued support of the company to the Explorers and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.

“I was so happy when he (Mr. Nariani) decided to partner with the Community Policing Team and the Explorers to give discounts from his different entities. That is a great boost and a force that will also attract new members…I am so delighted and I do hope that other persons, other businesses will come on board and partner with the Explorers.”

Explorers Clubs is a Police-led organization that seeks to educate, empower and enable children and teenagers through thoughtful, varied, robust, exciting and engaging activities. The management of Sun Island Clothes Limited and its subsidiaries believe that the Explorers programme has great potential for improving discipline among children, decreasing delinquency among youth in our communities, improving Police relations with youth and their communities generally, and improving parents relationships with youth.

