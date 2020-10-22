The COVID-19 Compliance Task Force received strong commendations from local emergency officials for its hard work and unwavering commitment in executing its duties.

The compliance task force is made up of officers from Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. The team visits public and private sector institutions and other organizations, inspects public transportation vehicles, and other public areas and events to assess adherence to the health and safety protocols designed to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, highlighted the work of the compliance team at Wednesday’s (October 21) National Emergency Operations Centre Briefing. He noted that over the weekend, the team visited a social event and found that organisers were in breach of the agreed health and safety stipulations.

“They gave the necessary cautions [and] advised what was needed. However, the host decided to [continue to] violate the terms and conditions given … and hence the necessary actions were taken,” Mr. Samuel said.

The result saw an early closure of the event in the interest of public safety.

“Let this be a warning to all. We are moving forward in opening our borders. We are doing everything to begin to normalize a way of life again in St. Kitts and Nevis, however, cooperation is needed,” Chairman Samuel stated.

Event organisers, business owners and others in society are strongly advised to abide by all of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. These include having hands sanitized, wearing facemasks and socially distancing up to 3.5 feet among other recommendations.