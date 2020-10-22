DESCRIPTION OF THE TRAINING

The OAS is pleased to announce a call for applications for citizens of CARICOM for an online Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course offered by the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) in the United States.

The ability of a destination to attract—and keep—visitors depends on the reputation of every individual tourism business in that area. This program creates a consistent guest service language and platform for all employees at all tourism venues. Guest Service Gold® Tourism prepares individuals for the Certified Guest Service Professional (CGSP®) exam. Recognized worldwide, the CGSP® is the highest acknowledgement of guest service excellence for hospitality and tourism employees. Featured topics include:

Recovery: Turn it Around

Personalization: Provide an Individualized Experience

Knowledge: Be in the Know

Passion: Inspire Others

Commitment: Be All In

Inclusion: Include Everyone

Personality: Be Yourself

BENEFITS OF PARTICIPATING IN THE COURSE

Scholarship Benefit:

The scholarship covers 100% course fee, including learning materials, and certification exam.

Course Dates and Information:

The Course is offered online, through the AHLEI’s online platform.

The Course is offered in English.

The individual online training can be completed in two (2) hours. Followed by the CGSP® exam, which consists of 30 multiple-choice questions, and must be answered within one (1) hour of the training. Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 70% to earn the CGSP® designation.

Selected participants will be asked to select one day between November 16 and 20, 2020 to complete the training and take the exam.

PROFILE OF PARTICIPANTS

Interested applicants must:

Be a citizen or permanent resident of a CARICOM member state of the OAS. Currently employed in the hospitality industry or have a strong interest in obtaining employment in the hospitality industry or have a small business in the hospitality industry. 3. Be proficient in English. Have access to a computer with a reliable internet connection with appropriate video and audio functions.

APPLICATION AND SCHOLARSHIPS SELECTION PROCESS

STEP 1: Gathering Supporting Documents

Applicants are required to include the following supporting documents when applying through the link below:

A copy of a Government issued ID (Passport ID page or National ID Card). An updated CV or resume, which includes educational background and experience.

STEP 2: Applying for Scholarship Consideration

Applicants should submit a complete online application package, including all supporting documents above, to the OAS via the link below by October 25, 2020.

Application link: https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1099&Type=4&Lang=Eng

STEP 3: Selecting Scholarship Recipients

A scholarship selection committee will pre-select participants based on the above profile.

Final selected participants will be contacted via email to inform of the scholarship offer, including the keycode to access the AHLEI training site. Selected participants will be required to sign a formal OAS acceptance form. The final list of participants will be published on the OAS scholarship website in November 2020.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITY OF THE SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT:

 The scholarship will be formally awarded only after the selected participants have signed an OAS/Chile Project Acceptance Form, in which the awardees formally accept the scholarship and agree to its terms and conditions, including, but not limited to, clauses such as:

Scholarship Recipient may not fail to start the Course and complete the training after receiving the Scholarship benefit, absent compelling and unforeseeable reasons, and shall give written notice and submit supporting proof to the OAS of such reasons immediately upon them being foreseen by, or becoming known to, the Scholarship Recipient. Whether a reason is sufficiently compelling shall be left to the discretion of OAS.

Scholarship Recipient is required to complete the Course according to the standards of the AHLEI.

THE OAS-GOVERNMENT OF CHILE SCHOLARSHIP AND TRAINING PROJECT

FOR CARICOM COUNTRIES

The OAS – Government of Chile Scholarship and Training Project for CARICOM Countries supports the strengthening of CARICOM’s capabilities through courses, certified training programs and diplomas in the areas of disaster risk management, climate resilience, and other areas in response to the emerging needs of CARICOM due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Questions about this opportunity should be sent to scholarships@oas.org with the subject “OASChile-AHLEI Scholarship Project.”

