MINISTRY OF HEALTH NOTICE

THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH WOULD LIKE TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THERE WILL BE FOGGING FOR MOSQUTITO CONTROL ON MONDAY 19TH OCTOBER 2020 IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

THE SCHEDULE FOR THIS ACTIVITY IS AS FOLLOWS:

MONDAY 19TH OCTOBER: SHADWELL, NEW ROAD, GILLARDS MEADOWS, MONKEYHILL

TUESDAY 20TH OCTOBER: MCKNIGHT, ST JOHNSON VILLAGE, LA GUERITE, BUCKLEYS

WEDNESDAY 21ST OCTOBER: LIME KILN CAMPS, OCEAN GARDEN, MATTINGLEY HEIGHTS

THURSDAY 22ND OCTOBER: BOYDS, WEST FARM, CHALLENGERS, STONE FORTH

FRIDAY 23RD OCTOBER: OLD ROAD, VERCHILDS, MIDDLE ISLAND, LAMBERTS

HOUSEHOLDERS ARE ASKED TO USE OR DISPOSE OF WHATEVER STORED WATER THEY MAY HAVE OR TO KEEP WATER CONTAINERS TIGHTLY CLOSED OR COVERED IN ORDER TO PREVENT MOSQUITO BREEDING.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE FOGGING EXERCISE STARTS AT 6PM EACH DAY

WE THEREFORE REQUEST THAT RESIDENTS KEEP THEIR WINDOWS

AND DOORS OPEN IN ORDER AND ALLOW THE FOG TO PASS THROUGH YOUR

HOMES SO THAT THE CHEMICAL COULD KNOCK DOWN ANY ADULT MOSQUITOES WHICH

MAY BE PRESENT.

PERSONS WITH SINUS OR ASTHMA PROBLEMS ARE ADVISED NOT TO STAY IN THE

THEIR HOMES NOR IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE FOG. IF POSSIBLE LEAVE

YOUR HOME AND RETURN ABOUT ONE (1) HOUR AFTER