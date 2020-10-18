STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No. 46 of 2020

RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION of the National Assembly made under section 19 subsection (7) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order

[Published 16th October 2020 – Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 79 of 2020]

WHEREAS by virtue of the provisions of section 19 subsection (1) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, as set out in the Fourth Schedule to the West Indies Associated States Act, Cap 1.01, the Governor-General may by proclamation, declare that a state of emergency exists in Saint Christopher and Nevis for the purposes of Chapter II of the Constitution

AND WHEREAS by virtue of Proclamation No. 6 of 2020, dated 28th March, 2020, the Governor-General declared a State of Emergency for Saint Christopher and Nevis for the period 28th March, 2020 until 11th April, 2020, on the ground of the threat of a natural calamity of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease which had taken effect on a pandemic scale and which threatened the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis

AND WHEREAS the said State of Emergency was extended until Saturday 18th April, 2020 by Proclamation No. 11 of 2020, dated the 7th day of April, 2020

AND WHEREAS the State of Emergency was extended by Resolution of the National Assembly dated 17th April, 2020 for up to six months, which time period is scheduled to expire on 18th October, 2020

AND WHEREAS pursuant to section 19 subsection (7) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a declaration of emergency may be extended by resolution of the National Assembly, for a period of twelve months or such shorter period as may be specified therein

AND WHEREAS it is further provided that pursuant to section 19 subsection (8) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a resolution of the National Assembly for the purposes of subsection (3) shall not be passed in the Assembly unless it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the Representatives and Senators

AND WHEREAS the ongoing threat to Saint Christopher and Nevis of the incursion of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease on the scale of a global pandemic, continues on an unprecedented scale with millions of persons being infected worldwide