SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS
STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No. 46 of 2020
RESOLUTION
RESOLUTION of the National Assembly made under section 19 subsection (7) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order
[Published 16th October 2020 – Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 79 of 2020]
WHEREAS by virtue of the provisions of section 19 subsection (1) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, as set out in the Fourth Schedule to the West Indies Associated States Act, Cap 1.01, the Governor-General may by proclamation, declare that a state of emergency exists in Saint Christopher and Nevis for the purposes of Chapter II of the Constitution
AND WHEREAS by virtue of Proclamation No. 6 of 2020, dated 28th March, 2020, the Governor-General declared a State of Emergency for Saint Christopher and Nevis for the period 28th March, 2020 until 11th April, 2020, on the ground of the threat of a natural calamity of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease which had taken effect on a pandemic scale and which threatened the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis
AND WHEREAS the said State of Emergency was extended until Saturday 18th April, 2020 by Proclamation No. 11 of 2020, dated the 7th day of April, 2020
AND WHEREAS the State of Emergency was extended by Resolution of the National Assembly dated 17th April, 2020 for up to six months, which time period is scheduled to expire on 18th October, 2020
AND WHEREAS pursuant to section 19 subsection (7) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a declaration of emergency may be extended by resolution of the National Assembly, for a period of twelve months or such shorter period as may be specified therein
AND WHEREAS it is further provided that pursuant to section 19 subsection (8) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a resolution of the National Assembly for the purposes of subsection (3) shall not be passed in the Assembly unless it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the Representatives and Senators
AND WHEREAS the ongoing threat to Saint Christopher and Nevis of the incursion of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease on the scale of a global pandemic, continues on an unprecedented scale with millions of persons being infected worldwide
NOW THEREFORE, be it hereby resolved by this National Assembly that as a consequence of the serious nature of the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public health of Saint Christopher and Nevis, that it is necessary to extend the State of Emergency from the 19th of October, 2020 until the 31st of December, 2020.
Approved by the National Assembly this 15th day of October, 2020.
GOVERNMENT PRINTERY ST. KITTS, W. I.
SONIA BODDIE-THOMPSON
Clerk of the National Assembly