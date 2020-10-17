The Human Resource Management Department on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister wishes to invite suitably qualified nationals of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for the position of Director of Archives on a full-time basis.

Job Summary

Management of the unique records in the collections of the National Archives ensuring the preservation of documents and all other material, and develop services and programs that inform the public, well providing access to researchers whenever possible.

Duties and responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to the following:

Provide professional management of the National Archives collections

Support, advise and work with Government Ministries and departments, heritage institutions, and researchers to access a range of collections

Develop and deliver education to outreach services

Grant writing preparation and presentation

Education

Bachelor’s degree preferably in Caribbean History from an accredited institution or related field. A postgraduate degree in Heritage Management or related field would be an asset.

Experience

The candidate should:

Have a minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a service environment, preferably heritage

Skills

The candidate should:

Be knowledgeable of working with records

Be an excellent communicator, both oral and written

Have a high level of interpersonal skills

Have the ability to manage workload efficiently

Have the ability to work as part of a team

Demonstrate commitment to professional development

Salary: K41- $75,720.00 per annum

Leave:

Twenty-four (24) working days per annum, this may be accumulated to a maximum of forty-eight (48) days.

Interested persons should send applications and supporting documents to:

The Chief Personnel Officer

Human Resource Management Department

Government Headquarters

The deadline for the receipt of application is 30 October 2020.