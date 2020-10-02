ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ MANUFACTURING SECTOR CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 01, 2020 (SKNIS): The manufacturing sector has consistently been a key contributor to the economic success of St. Kitts and Nevis. The sector is currently recovering from a slowdown in operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is on course for a productive third quarter.

“All our manufacturing plants are opened and over 84 percent of all employees willing to work are back on the job,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reported at his monthly press conference on October 01, 2020.

“Across eight manufacturing plants, 879 persons are back at work,” Dr. Harris said. “Jaro Ltd has 205 of its employees back on the job. It is the largest employer in the export manufacturing enclave, followed by API Harowe (St Kitts) Ltd with 198 employees back on the job. Of a total of 1,112 employees in the sector, 71 were made redundant, leaving a pool of 1,041 available for work.”

The prime minister said that some 100 employees are set to resume duties at Jaro Ltd. following retrofitting of its other plant to ensure compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Dr. Harris encouraged the workers to be flexible, willing to adapt to the new normal of the current environment, which may include changes in work hours.