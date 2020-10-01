PM HARRIS SHARES TIPS TO PRESERVE ENVIRONMENT AND REDUCE VULNERABILITY TO CLIMATE CHANGE

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris shared a few tips with the general public to encourage them to preserve St. Kitts and Nevis’ environment and reduce our vulnerability to climate change.

“We asked that persons use water efficiently daily, employ water conservation measures such as using low flush toilets, low flow taps and showers, implement water conservation measures such as water harvesting, plant more trees as trees absorb carbon dioxide and emit oxygen,” said Prime Minister Harris during the September 29 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.

Dr. Harris also touched on the use of alternative energy.

“High-efficiency lighting such as compact fluorescent and eventually LED light sources can be used at industrial and retail operation, as well as in the households. The use of rooftop solar panels as an alternative to fossil fuel energy is encouraged and solar water heater should be used instead of electric water heaters,” said Dr. Harris.

PM Harris encouraged the general public to adopt best practices of reducing, reusing and recycling at the household, community and national level.

Equally important, Dr. Harris also encouraged persons to support the local farming industry.

“We continue to push the buy local and, in this regard, we encourage consumers to buy fresh food rather than processed food since carbon-based energy might be used to produce processed food. Support the local farmers and the backyard gardeners. Fresh fruits and vegetables are very good for our health and are far superior to the processed ones,” he said, while commending St. Kitts and Nevis’ “productive farmers and those who are engaged in backyard gardening.”

The use of drip irrigation and other good farming practices were also encouraged.