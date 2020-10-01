NEW BUILDING CODE TO TACKLE ACCESS FOR THE DIFFERENTLY-ABLED

The Development, Planning and Building Board in St. Kitts is moving to establish a Code Review Committee that will focus on enforcing issues relating to a new and modernized building code.

An important aspect that the new code will consider is increasing access to buildings for the differently-abled. Calvin Pemberton, the Chairman of the Development, Planning and Building Board, said that the issue of access and the ease of mobility in public have been a perplexing challenge.

“We are trying our best to ensure that new construction and planning permission meet the requirements that would satisfy those persons who have some sort of disability,” Mr. Pemberton said on the September 29, 2020, edition of Leadership Matter: A Virtual Forum Series.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris weighed in on the matter of the new building code and its promise of additional access.

“The government certainly will lead the way in ensuring that all of our citizens whoever they are, whatever their condition, differently-abled or otherwise, that they have access to all government services,” Dr. Harris stated.

The prime minister added that recently opened government buildings such as the refurbished Mary Charles Hospital, and the Sylvia Garnette Primary Healthcare Facility, were suitably equipped for the differently-abled. Additionally, a lift was installed at Government Headquarters providing access for persons with mobility challenges to all floors. A similar device will be installed in the Government Printery now under construction and, it also will have other disabled-friendly features.

“We would want to encourage the Building Board to exercise its prerogative to ensure that any commercial, industrial, or governmental property, that they insist upon appropriate provision of these kind of service,” said Prime Minister Harris.