3458 WORKERS IN THE TOURISM SECTOR HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO TRAINING ON COVID-19

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in preparation for the reopening of its borders, has provided three thousand four hundred and fifty-eight workers in the hotel, hospitality and transport sectors with training on the new norms for living and working safely in a COVID-19 environment.

At his monthly press conference on October 1, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris said that the health experts “have been working with SCASPA on plans to retrofit our airport for passenger movement in a manner that minimizes risk of COVID-19 infection by our frontline workers at the airport including our Immigration Officers, Customs Officers and taxi operators.”

“The Chairman of SCASPA Mr. Damion Hobson has advised that works at our main airport the RLB International commenced on Monday, September 28, 2020. The first phase of the work addresses the Welcome Centre on the ramp in front of the arrivals area, converting the VIP Lounge into the medical screening area and constructing sneeze guards on the counters,” said the Prime Minister.

“The contractor, Baley Project Management has advised SCASPA that work will be completed not later than October 26, 2020,” he added.