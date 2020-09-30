TOURISM OFFICIALS ARE SPECIAL GUESTS ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2020 (SKNIS): Officials from the Tourism Sector will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The special guests will be Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton, and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Brown.

Amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic, the officials will discuss the present state of tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis, how stakeholders are managing the situation, and ongoing work to promote heath and safety within the destination, among other pertinent matters.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ sknismedia/