PATRIOTIC COMPETITION WINNERS ANNOUNCED

As part of activities planned to commemorate International Day of Older Persons celebrated on October 1st annually, the Department of Community Development and Social Services hosted an “Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear Competition”.

Participants, who must have been 62 years of age or older, were expected to don their creative outfits displaying the colours of the national flag. The judging of submissions took place on Tuesday 29th September 2020. Ms. Rodney Elliott placed 1st while Ms. Beulah Elliott placed 2nd in the competition. Both ladies will be awarded a cash prize compliments the Development Bank of St.Kitts and Nevis as well as attractive tokens from SL Horsfords and Co. Ltd.

This activity was coordinated by the Seniors Enrichment Programme committee which is charged with the responsibility of improving the delivery and scope of the Department’s services to older persons to ensure that they live a dignified and purpose-filled life as they age. This year, the Department is observing its 20th anniversary of delivering its home care programme. Accordingly, a number of activities were expected to be delivered over a ten (10) month period commencing March 2020 with a Church Service and culminating in October 2020 with a Seniors’ Gala. However, due to the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the calendar was revised to one (1) event, one (1) competition and two (2) public awareness campaigns.

