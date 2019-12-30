2020 NEW YEAR HONOURS FOR CITIZENS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FROM HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second has been graciously pleased to approve the following 2020 New Year Honours for the following Citizens of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (C.M.G) to Mrs Josephine Huggins for distinguished Public Service. Mrs Huggins is presently the Cabinet Secretary being the first female Cabinet Secretary and served for many years as a public servant both in Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines including service as a Customs and Excise Officer and Assistant Comptroller of Income Tax.

Mrs Huggins has had an illustrious career in entrepreneurship and also served as Chair of the Police and Public Service Commissions.

2. Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (O.B.E) to Mrs Hyleeta M. Liburd M.H, BSc. (Education) for her contribution to Public Service. Her Honour Mrs Liburd is presently the Deputy Governor-General for Nevis and previously served as an Educator whose career spanned over thirty-nine years of experience in the field.

She is a former Principal Education Officer, Education Officer, Headteacher and Classroom Teacher. She also serves as a Church School Teacher, Youth Choir Director and Youth Fellowship leader.

3. Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E.) to Dr Leroy Richardson for his contribution to Medical Services

Dr Richardson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Biology) from City University of New York (Medgar Evers College), Brooklyn New York, (Class of 1976). He obtained his Doctor of Medicine Degree (MD) from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, USA and in 1985 held a Family Practice Residency at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr Richardson has been in private practice from 1986 to the present and has served as District Medical Officer (1986-1996), Medical Officer, Mary Charles Hospital, Molyneux and Medical Officer of Her Majesty’s Prison and the Cardin Home (1996 to 2007).

4. Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E) to Dr N. Analdo Bailey for his contribution to the Banking and Financial Sector.

Dr Bailey is a former Chief Executive Officer (C. E.O) of Eastern Caribbean Institutional Banking and Financial Services. He is a career banker and is presently Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. In addition to his forty-five (45) plus years in the field of banking and finance, he is involved in Real Estate Development Education and Human and Organizational Development.

He holds an Associates Degree in Theology from Grace Bible Institute, a Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A) from the University of the West Indies and Doctor of Divinity Degree (DD) from Christ Life Seminary (USA) and a Graduate of the Haggai Institute of Leadership (Singapore).

A leader, a family man, a community worker, a businessman and a pastor. He is an Ordained

Minister of the Pentecostal Church of God, Saddlers, St. Kitts.

Government House,

St Kitts

27th December, 2019