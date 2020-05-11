Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): The upcoming 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be above average, says Senior Met Officer Elmo Burke, while appearing at the May 09 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Mr. Burke stated that all leading institutions have indicated that there will be an above average hurricane season and “as such, we here in St. Kitts and Nevis need to prepare for that.”

“Based on that we are looking at two leading institutions, the Colorado State University as well as the University of Arizona, and both of them are hinting that we can expect an above average hurricane season,” he said.

The Colorado State University has indicated that there could be 16 storms developing, eight of which could develop into hurricanes, and out of the eight four could develop into major hurricanes between categories three to five.

The University of Arizona on the other hand has predicted that there could be 19 storms developing, 10 of which could develop into hurricanes, and out of the 10, five can develop into major hurricanes between categories three to five.

“As such, it is really important we keep this in mind as we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he said.

Mr. Burke stated that the reason for the above average season is that there is an anticipation for an above average/warmer sea surface temperature.

“As such, we are also anticipating a possible La Nina developing,” he said. “La Nina usually allows for favourable development of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean.”

The hurricane season spans from June 01 to November 30 each year.

