12,000 FREE STANDARDIZED SMART GARBAGE BINS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO EVERY HOUSEHOLD IN ST. KITTS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), is finalizing its plans to launch the National Bin Distribution Programme that will see the “free distribution of some 12,000 standardized bins to every single household across the nine parishes in St. Kitts.”

In a national address, Minister of Health with responsibility for the SWMC, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said that this Bin Distribution Programme is the third phase in the five-point strategic plan designed to improve the overall efficiency and integrity of the SWMC’s waste collection and disposal services.

Minister Hamilton highlighted that the SWMC will serve as the executing agency for this project with the distribution of these bins to start on Monday, 16 March 2020.

He added that the distribution process will run for a six-week period, with each household to be presented with one (1) 65-gallon bin.

Upon completion of the Bin Distribution Programme, the SWMC would then transition into phases four and five of the five-point strategic plan.

“Phase 4 will involve a Waste to Energy Plant that will minimize the waste that is being deposited at our landfill and then in Phase 5, we will introduce a National Recycling Programme,” Minister Hamilton said.