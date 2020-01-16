1000 PERSONS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO SECURE NEW JOBS IN THE HOTEL INDUSTRY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 16, 2020 (SKNIS): With the opening of several new hotels, over 1000 persons will secure new jobs in the hotel industry during the course of 2020, says Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during his monthly press conference on January 15 at Government Headquarters.

Providing job opportunities for persons is a positive sign that the tourism sector will continue to grow over the coming year, said the prime minister.

“KOI Hotel began its soft opening on Jan 10, 2020. This is a 102 room resort under the HILTON Curio Collection Brand. This beautiful seaside property has provided employment for close to 100 persons already and this number will increase as the Hotel’s market profile strengthens,” he said.

The prime minister added that work continues apace on phase 1 of Sea View Vista Hotel, while the T-LOFT at Ramada is expected to bring Phase 1 of its properties to successful completion.

“All these positive developments will provide good jobs for our people and strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as the most sought-after tourism destination,” said the prime minister.

He added that the strengthening of the tourism sector shows that “international investors are also confident in our economy and the right direction our Federation is heading, and they want to be part of that journey. We welcome their enthusiasm and will be working hard over the coming year to attract even more investment.”