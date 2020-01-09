2020 TAIWAN MOFA AND ICDF SCHOLARSHIPS

The 2020 International Higher Education Scholarship Program of Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) are now available for registration. Those who are interested in seeking a bachelor, master or doctoral dcgree in various fields in Taiwan are encouraged to check the Taiwan ICDF website at http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp’?xItcm—12505&CtNodc=_303 16&mp =2, click on the Scholarship Program at flash icon for detailed information.

Bachelor and postgraduate programs are offered in the fields of tropical agriculture, business administration, mechanical engineering, international business and trade, journalism and mass communication, agribusiness, Incdicine and computer science and information engineering.

Master programs are offered in the fields of tropical agriculture. business administration, international affairs, technology management, informational systems and applications, international human resource development, international health, aquaculture technology and management, environinent sustainable development, electric power engineering, industrial engineering and management, international nursing science, agricultural economics, civil engineering and management, international business and trade, tropical medicine, international health care administration, international cultural and creative industries, agriculture, educational leadership and Managment developlnent.

Ph.D programs are offered in the fields of tropical agriculture, international health,

Global Health and Health Security.

Please be aware that all applicants are to apply, to the (Taiwan) Embassy, through the Ministry of Education of St. Kitts and Nevis before March 15 th , 2020.

Applicants should submit the documents listed below to the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy. Applicants must ensure that they submit accurate and complete documentations; failure to do so will result in the application not being processed.

Please also note that late submissions will not be accepted and/or processed.

1. A completed application form (completed online

http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF ‘I’SP/WclcomcStart.aspx, printed out and signed) Please note: “the online application system will be closed on March 14. Please complete the application as earlier as possible.

2. A photocopy of applicant’s passport or other document showing proof of nationality.

3. A photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts.

Please note: If not issued by a ‘I.Taiwanese educational institution, these documents must be certified by the Ministry or eduucation of St. Kitts and Nevis then authenticated by the ROC (‘Taiwan) Embassy. If these documents are in languages other than Chinese or English, a Chinese and/or English translation should be provided.

4. A photocopy of applicant’s English proficiency certificate.

Please note: This Incans a test score or that of another recognized English proficiency exam, or documents certifying that the applicant has graduated from a program where all courses were taught in English. Applicants who are unable to provide such proof of English proficiency due to special circumstances May be assessed for English proficiency by the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy via interview or other forms of testing. Applicants whose official national language is English are exempt from needing to supply these documents.

5. Two letters of reference.

6. Any other documents specifically requested by the ROC (*Taiwan) Embassy.

Please note that each applicant can only apply for one program at a time. The applicant alS() needs to submit a separate program application to his/her chosen universities.

Each applicant shall visit individual program website, provide all enrollment application documents (print out and sign it) and mail to individual universities in Taiwan. The applicants’ enrollment application should be received by the program host universities before the deadline set by each program.

Original application documents must be authenticated by one of thc government agencics such as Human Resources Deparfincnt. A complete set of original and authenticated documents and an additional Xerox copy of the documents arc required.

Incompletc documents and belated applications will not be processed. Please also note that late submissions will not be accepted and/or processed. Moreover, admission decision will be madc by a joint committee in Taiwan.

Should you have questions on enrollment documents, please directly contact individual Taiwan ICDF Scholarship Partner Universities. For questions on this scholarship, please contact with the Embassy at 465-2421.

FAQ

QI : Where is the direct link to apply for a Taiwan ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship? Al : Please visit hrp://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xltem=12505&C.tNode=303 1 6&mp=2 for detailed application procedures. You ‘Il also find links to the online application system and the complete Program List of the Taiwan International Cooperation Alliance ( P I T ICA) universities on this page.

Q2: Can I apply to more than one program at the TICA universities?

A 2: No. You can only apply for one program at one of the e TICA universities each year.

Q3: I realized that my printed form has some mistakes, what should I do?

A 3: If you discover any mistakes or typos in your printed form, you can apply again (please remember to type carefully). However, you will need to take your final, corrected forms to the ROC (“Taiwan) embassy/ Consulate (General)/

Representative ()ffice/ “Taiwan Technical Mission or project representative ror their first review.

Please be aware that your printed forms must be identical to the information you saved in the online system, since the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy/ Consulate (General)/ Representative Office/ Taiwan technical Mission or project representative may refer to both versions during their first review.

Q4: What if I cannot apply for Taiwan ICDF scholarship program due to my nationality?

A4: We only offer Taiwan ICDF scholarships to citizens of nations in our list of eligible countries. If your country does not appear on our list, you are not currently eligible to apply.

Q5: My country is on the list of eligible countries, but there is no ROC (Taiwan) Embassy/ Consulate (General)/ Representative Office or Taiwan Technical Mission here. Where can I send my documents?

A 5: If there is no ROC (Taiwan) Embassy/ Consulate (General)/ Representative office Taiwan Technical Mission or project representative in your country, please send your documents to the nearest (Taiwan) Embassy/ Consulate (General)/ Representative Office. Please see http://www.boca.gov.tw/mp?mp=2 to find the nearest such point of contact.

Q6: If I gain admission to the university I applied to, does that mean that I have also got the Taiwan ICDF scholarship?

A6: If you are a successful recipient of a Taiwan ICDF scholarship, we will mail you our acceptance letter to inform you. ‘Therefore, gaining admission from the university you applied to does not necessarily mean that you have also been given a

Taiwan ICDF

scholarship.